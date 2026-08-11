BJP trying to mislead protesting students for political gains: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday hit out at the Opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of attempting to mislead protesting job aspirants and turn their grievances into political capital, even as the students’ agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 17th day.

In a message posted on X, Soren urged the protesting aspirants to remain wary of what he described as political narratives and instead pursue their demands through dialogue and mutual trust.

“I understand that amidst your peaceful movement, some people from the opposition tried to spoil the atmosphere and mislead students for political gains,” Soren said, appealing to the protesters not to “fall into the trap” of such narratives.

The chief minister acknowledged that the students had every right to raise their voices in a democracy, stressing that it was the government’s duty to listen to their concerns and address them with seriousness and sensitivity.