BJP trying to mislead protesting students for political gains: Jharkhand CM
Hemant Soren urges protesting aspirants to shun political narratives and pursue their demands through dialogue and trust
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday hit out at the Opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of attempting to mislead protesting job aspirants and turn their grievances into political capital, even as the students’ agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 17th day.
In a message posted on X, Soren urged the protesting aspirants to remain wary of what he described as political narratives and instead pursue their demands through dialogue and mutual trust.
“I understand that amidst your peaceful movement, some people from the opposition tried to spoil the atmosphere and mislead students for political gains,” Soren said, appealing to the protesters not to “fall into the trap” of such narratives.
The chief minister acknowledged that the students had every right to raise their voices in a democracy, stressing that it was the government’s duty to listen to their concerns and address them with seriousness and sensitivity.
“You are the future of Jharkhand,” Soren said, assuring the protesters that their demands would be examined with the utmost attention.
He said the government was committed to transforming the state’s examination system into one that is more transparent, technology-enabled, secure and accountable, with the stated aim of removing systemic shortcomings and ensuring that students do not face similar difficulties in the future.
Soren said the government had already heard the concerns of the protesting students and that dialogue between the two sides had been continuing.
In a pointed assertion, he said the administration had acted against those found guilty in recent days, regardless of their identity or position.
The chief minister maintained that the government’s efforts were focused not merely on discussing the problems, but on finding lasting solutions and setting “a new example” in resolving such disputes.
Reiterating his appeal, Soren said the issue should be settled collectively through dialogue and trust, rather than political confrontation.
He also expressed gratitude to officials, administrative personnel and police personnel for handling Monday’s student movement with restraint and sensitivity, as the prolonged agitation continues to keep the recruitment examination process under intense scrutiny.
With PTI inputs