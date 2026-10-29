BJP blames Shiv Sena for Mahayuti’s poor showing in Maharashtra MLC polls

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won three of five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats.

The BJP accused Shiv Sena of non-cooperation in Pune and Nagpur.

The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Cracks have emerged in Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance after the BJP blamed ally Shiv Sena for the coalition’s poor performance in the Legislative Council elections, accusing it of failing to honour alliance commitments and undermining its prospects.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won three of the five graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies that went to the polls on 23 October, while the BJP-led Mahayuti secured two seats.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban alleged that Shiv Sena failed to fulfil its alliance obligations in Pune and Nagpur. He also said the party’s last-minute support for independent candidate Sachin Sanap in the Pune teachers’ constituency weakened the alliance.

Ban accused Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar of campaigning against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, contributing to the coalition’s setbacks.