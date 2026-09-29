Shiv Sena (UBT) urges Fadnavis to seek drought relief funds from contractors

The editorial referred to the reported deaths by suicide of four farmers over two days in Parbhani, Yavatmal, Solapur and Hingoli. It linked their distress to drought and debt and warned that conditions in affected districts could worsen without prompt support.

Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that contractor commissions, kickbacks and questionable infrastructure spending were draining resources that could be used for relief. It cited land transactions in the Konkan region and spending connected with the Shaktipeeth Expressway, urging the Chief Minister to examine alleged leakages in public funds.

The party also called for money it claimed was being spent on political defections and election activity to be redirected towards farmers. It suggested seeking substantial contributions from major Mumbai builders, developers involved in Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects and senior bureaucrats.

The editorial further urged the state to seek Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore from what it described as the unutilised balance of the PM CARES Fund for Maharashtra’s agricultural sector.

Describing ministers’ offers to donate a month’s salary as largely symbolic, Shiv Sena (UBT) said the government should focus on securing funds at a scale that would make a meaningful difference to drought-hit communities.

With IANS inputs