BJP busy shopping, people can't afford basics: Kharge

The Congress on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over rising prices and economic conditions, alleging that soaring inflation, shrinking household savings and growing unemployment were placing an unbearable burden on ordinary Indians.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that households across the country were struggling under the weight of what he described as the government's economic mismanagement, while the ruling BJP remained preoccupied with engineering defections from opposition parties.

In a post on X, Kharge painted a bleak picture of the economy, arguing that the financial situation of millions of families had worsened amid persistent inflationary pressures and rising costs of living.

"Rapidly depleting savings due to high inflation. Unaffordability, betrayal of aspirations, inequality, fall in global credibility, youth anger galore!" Kharge wrote. "Households perish under the weight of Modi Govt's mismanagement of the economy!"