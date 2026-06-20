BJP busy shopping, people can't afford basics: Kharge
Congress chief attacks Centre over inflation, unemployment and shrinking savings
The Congress on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over rising prices and economic conditions, alleging that soaring inflation, shrinking household savings and growing unemployment were placing an unbearable burden on ordinary Indians.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that households across the country were struggling under the weight of what he described as the government's economic mismanagement, while the ruling BJP remained preoccupied with engineering defections from opposition parties.
In a post on X, Kharge painted a bleak picture of the economy, arguing that the financial situation of millions of families had worsened amid persistent inflationary pressures and rising costs of living.
"Rapidly depleting savings due to high inflation. Unaffordability, betrayal of aspirations, inequality, fall in global credibility, youth anger galore!" Kharge wrote. "Households perish under the weight of Modi Govt's mismanagement of the economy!"
The Congress chief cited a range of economic indicators to support his criticism. Referring to recent inflation figures, Kharge claimed retail inflation had touched a 16-month high, while food inflation stood at 4.78 per cent. He also pointed to rising prices of essential commodities, particularly tomatoes, and alleged that medical inflation had crossed 15 per cent, putting additional strain on family budgets.
"Retail Inflation — 16-month high. Food Inflation — 4.78%, Tomatoes vanish from plates. Medical inflation above 15%. Rupee sinking to the pits. Foreign investors shunning us. No Jobs for youth, Unemployment zooms," Kharge said.
The remarks come amid an ongoing political battle between the Congress and the BJP over the state of the economy, employment generation and the government's handling of inflation. Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the Centre of failing to control rising prices and create sufficient employment opportunities for young people.
Kharge also took a swipe at the BJP over its efforts to attract leaders from rival political parties, alleging that the ruling party's priorities were disconnected from the concerns of ordinary citizens.
"BJP busy shopping from other parties, but the AAM AADMI can't afford basic necessities!" he said.
The BJP has repeatedly rejected the Opposition's criticism of its economic record, maintaining that India's economy remains among the fastest-growing in the world and that government welfare schemes have benefited millions of citizens.