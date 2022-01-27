BJP candidates face backlash in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls

The candidates of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh have recently been facing the ire of people in their constituencies. Some were chased away by the locals, some were almost assaulted while some faced slogans against them.

In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, BJP candidate Harendra Singh Rinku was seen being attacked by locals in Shakarpur village, Sambhal district. He was campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, when locals “chased him away” for the anti-farmer stance that the BJP took during the year-long farmers’ protest.