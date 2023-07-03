BJP fears Opposition unity: PDP president Mufti

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the BJP, accusing it of "breaking" the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra as it feared Opposition unity.

Her statement came a day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with eight other party members joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

"The sabotage/breaking (jod-tod) of parties is taking place due to the fear of opposition unity. Whatever is happening (in Maharashtra) is a testament to this fact," she told reporters in Jammu.

The BJP's actions are damaging India's reputation as a vibrant democracy and a soft power, she said. "India is famous across the world as a vibrant democracy and a soft power. You are damaging and destroying it. It will not break the unity of opposition but further strengthen it." She accused the ruling party of misusing agencies like CBI and ED to threaten and dismantle the opposition.