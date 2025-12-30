BJP fields speaker Narwekar’s relatives for BMC polls after anti-dynasty stance

In a move that has stirred fresh political murmurs, the BJP on Tuesday appeared to undercut its oft-repeated opposition to dynastic politics by fielding three close relatives of Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The decision has raised eyebrows, coming as it does against the backdrop of the party’s stated policy of discouraging the nomination of relatives of sitting MLAs and MPs in civic polls. Yet, Narwekar was quick to defend the move, framing it not as an act of favour but as a recognition of grassroots performance.

The BJP has nominated Narwekar’s brother and former corporator Makarand Narwekar, his sister-in-law Harshita Narwekar, and his cousin Gauravi Shivalkar-Narwekar to contest key wards in Mumbai’s civic body elections.