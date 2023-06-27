BJP forgets how K’nataka rejected them: Congress GS Tariq Anwar

Congress General Secretary, Tariq Anwar, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forgotten about how the people of Karnataka had rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party on grounds of corruption, on Tuesday, June 27.

The remarks from the Congress came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition saying that they are uniting only to escape jail and that each leader who was part of the meeting in Patna is facing corruption charges.

Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar said, "What the Prime Minister says it seems that they all are clean and they don't have any charges of corruption against them (BJP leaders) and no one is corrupt and he is the only who is clean."