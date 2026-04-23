BJP gets ‘double F’ on fuel and fertiliser security, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday intensified his attack on the Centre, alleging that it had failed on both fuel and fertiliser security and was attempting to divert attention through what he termed “delimitation theatrics”.

In a strongly worded statement, Kharge claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had earned a “double failure” rating in managing critical sectors. He also referred to other controversies to argue that the government was deflecting from pressing economic concerns.

Detailing his criticism on fuel security, Kharge said India’s crude oil production has been declining steadily, marking its 11th consecutive year of fall in 2025–26. He alleged that overall output has dropped significantly since 2014–15, while natural gas production has also seen a sharp contraction over the past decade.

He further claimed that efforts to diversify fuel imports had not succeeded, pointing to reports that Indian-flagged vessels were facing difficulties in securing safe passage through key international shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, several ships have remained stranded for weeks, raising concerns over supply chains.