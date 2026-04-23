BJP gets ‘double F’ on fuel and fertiliser security, says Kharge
Congress chief cites falling production, supply disruptions and farmer distress; also takes swipe over ‘Vishwaguru’ remarks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday intensified his attack on the Centre, alleging that it had failed on both fuel and fertiliser security and was attempting to divert attention through what he termed “delimitation theatrics”.
In a strongly worded statement, Kharge claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had earned a “double failure” rating in managing critical sectors. He also referred to other controversies to argue that the government was deflecting from pressing economic concerns.
Detailing his criticism on fuel security, Kharge said India’s crude oil production has been declining steadily, marking its 11th consecutive year of fall in 2025–26. He alleged that overall output has dropped significantly since 2014–15, while natural gas production has also seen a sharp contraction over the past decade.
He further claimed that efforts to diversify fuel imports had not succeeded, pointing to reports that Indian-flagged vessels were facing difficulties in securing safe passage through key international shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, several ships have remained stranded for weeks, raising concerns over supply chains.
Kharge also criticised the government’s handling of domestic fuel access, alleging delays and shortages in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), particularly in rural areas. He claimed that long waiting periods and instances of black marketing had added to public hardship.
Turning to fertiliser availability, the Congress leader said shortages had been reported across multiple agricultural seasons, even before recent geopolitical disruptions. He alleged that farmers were bearing the brunt of policy shortcomings.
Citing production data, Kharge claimed fertiliser output had fallen to a five-year low in March 2026, with a sharp year-on-year decline. He also criticised the government for failing to diversify import sources despite restrictions imposed by countries such as China and Russia on certain fertiliser exports.
Kharge additionally took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invoking remarks by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, who recently questioned the use of the term “Vishwaguru” to describe India’s global standing.
Suggesting that the Prime Minister should take note of such observations, Kharge argued that addressing domestic economic and agricultural challenges should take precedence.
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