BJP complains to CEO over Rahul’s ‘dance’ remark on PM, Cong hits back with ‘mujra’ barb

The BJP, ever ready to take offence on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, filed a formal complaint on Thursday against Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for suggesting that Narendra Modi would “do anything for votes — even dance”.

The complaint, lodged with the chief election officer of Bihar, accused Gandhi of “mocking” the dignity of the highest constitutional office. BJP functionary Bindhyachal Rai, convenor of the party’s Election Commission coordination department, urged “immediate and exemplary” action — including a show-cause notice, a public apology, and even a campaign ban — to protect “democratic decorum”.

Gandhi’s comment, made at rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on Wednesday, was typical of his irreverent campaign style. “Narendra Modi is ready to enact all types of drama,” he told the crowd. “You try telling him at a poll rally that, Mr Prime Minister, we will vote for you if you dance. He will readily perform Bharat Natyam.”

The BJP’s sudden sensitivity, however, raised eyebrows — not least because this is the same prime minister who, during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, accused the Opposition INDIA bloc of “performing mujra (a derogatory reference to a dance performance) to please their vote bank”.