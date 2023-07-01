BJP govt spending Rs 20,000cr for central vista, but depriving people of Bengal: TMC's Abhishek

The BJP-led government at the Centre was spending Rs 20,000 crore for the central vista project, but held back Rs 7,500 crore due to West Bengal which would have provided work to the poor under MGNREGA, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed on Saturday.

Addressing a rally at Falakata in Alipurduar, Banerjee said his party will continue to protest against the alleged discrimination of the people of West Bengal by the Centre.

"You may continue to deploy central agencies such as CBI and ED against us, but we will not bow our heads in front of outsiders who are least bothered about the living conditions of the people of Bengal," he said.