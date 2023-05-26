School jobs scam: SC stays HC order imposing Rs 25 lakh cost on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

On April 28, the apex court had asked the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to reassign the West Bengal school jobs scam case to another judge, days after voicing displeasure over Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's interview to a TV news channel where he spoke about the raging controversy. During the hearing on Friday, the bench observed that after the apex court's order, the matter was assigned to another bench which passed orders on the applications, including those filed by Banerjee.

"The court said so far as the investigation part is concerned, we can't interfere. How far it is wrong?" the bench said.

It said points raised in the applications were considered by the high court which then came to a conclusion that interference was not warranted.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said the agency has the power to investigate independently and this cannot be usurped.

The bench said both the sides can advance their arguments on the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the state of West Bengal in the matter.

"A new trend has started. The state comes in. In Chhattisgarh matter, state came in. In West Bengal matter, state came in," Raju said, adding that it is "collusion".