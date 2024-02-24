BJP has representative in every MP district to poach Cong leaders: Sajjan Verma

A former minister from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that the state's ruling BJP has instructed its leaders in every district of the state to poach Congress members, a charge that the ruling party has attributed to “sheer frustration”.

Senior Congress leader and former Dewas MP Sajjan Singh Verma made the claim while addressing a party meeting in Ratlam on Friday, 23 February. In a viral video of the address that has surfaced on social media, Varma can be heard telling party workers, “The BJP has deployed one representative in every district (to ensure defection by Congress leaders). Be it sarpanch, panch or any other leader of the Congress (make them defect).”

Varma is considered a staunch supporter of former MP chief minister Kamal Nath, about whom there has been recent speculation that he would be crossing over to the BJP. At the same time, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had asserted that his party’s doors were closed for Nath.

Mentioning Vijayvargiya's statement, Verma can be heard saying in the video, “Your doors are infested with termites and it will be evident in the coming elections. The BJP members should understand that the loyalty of my grassroots Congress workers runs deeper.”