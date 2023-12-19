BJP has adopted "suspend, throw out & bulldoze" tactic to destroy democracy: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the government over the suspension of 141 opposition MPs for remainder of Winter Session.

He said that BJP tactics reinforce their charge that an autocratic BJP wants to demolish democracy in this country and they have adopted this suspend, throw out and bulldoze strategy to destroy the democracy.

"The suspension of a total of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament reinforces our charge that an autocratic BJP wants to demolish democracy in this country. We all know that key Bills like the Criminal Law Amendments, which unleash draconian powers and impede citizen's Rights, are listed," Kharge wrote on X.

He alleged that the Modi government does not want the people of India to hear out the Opposition, while these Bills are debated and deliberated.