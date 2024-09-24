BJP has done ‘grave injustice’ to youth, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 24 September, alleged that the BJP has done "grave injustice" to the youth of the country, including in Haryana, by snatching employment opportunities and forced them to undertake a "journey of torture" to foreign countries.

He made the remarks as he shared on social media a video of his recent interaction in the US with some immigrants from Haryana who talked about the unemployment back home forcing them to move to the US and face struggles in a foreign country.

In his post in Hindi accompanying the video, Rahul Gandhi said, "Why did the youth of Haryana turn to Dunki?"

"Dunki" is a term given to the illegal immigration technique of taking 'donkey flights' and came into popular usage with a Rajkumar Hirani movie starring Shah Rukh Khan releasing in 2023.

"Lakhs of families are paying the price of the 'disease of unemployment' spread by the BJP by being away from their loved ones," Rahul Gandhi said on X.

"During my visit to America, I met those youngsters from Haryana who are struggling in a foreign country, away from their families," the former Congress chief said.

Rahul Gandhi said when he met their families on his return to India, their eyes welled up with pain.