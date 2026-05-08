BJP has established system to 'steal' elections but public anger will bring it down: Rahul

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of creating a system to “steal” elections and claiming public anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah would eventually bring down the government.

Addressing a gathering after participating in Haryana Congress leader Brijendra Singh’s ‘Sadbhav Yatra’, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had “stolen” elections in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and most recently in West Bengal and Assam.

“They delete lakhs of names and add lakhs of names. The ECI and bureaucracy are under their control,” he alleged, claiming the BJP believed its rule would never end. “But their time is going to come. People have understood that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are selling the country. Airport, ports, infrastructure. Nicobar Island is being sold to Adani,” Gandhi said.

He also renewed his attack on the Indo-US trade agreement, alleging it would devastate Indian farmers and small industries. “Our agri sector has been opened for US farmers who can now sell their produce in Indian markets,” he said, adding that India would be forced to buy American goods annually under the deal.