NEET issue: Kharge targets Modi govt over Telegram block; says Dharmendra Pradhan should resign first

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government of failing the “first test of accountability” by not seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid a series of controversies over examinations and recruitment processes.

Kharge also criticised the government's decision to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging platform ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test scheduled for 21 June.

In a post on X, the Congress chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first seek Pradhan's resignation instead of focusing on temporary measures.

“The Modi government has temporarily blocked Telegram for the NEET re-test. Modi ji should first demand the resignation of his Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has blocked the future of millions of youth,” Kharge said.

He alleged that repeated examination irregularities had exposed deep-rooted problems in the system and accused the government of failing to act against those responsible.

“Whether it is deploying the Indian Air Force, blocking Telegram, or catching small fish while protecting the paper leak mafia, the government is being forced to take these steps because, over the last 10 years, 90 paper leaks have occurred and nine crore youth have suffered because of this fraud and corruption,” he said.

“How long will this government continue to cover up its failures?” Kharge asked.