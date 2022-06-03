"BJP indulged in unethical politics and horse trading"

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said that the BJP encouraged horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha elections by supporting the candidature of the media baron Subhash Chandra knowing well that it does not have an adequate number of votes to make him win.

“This is a move to assassinate democracy by supporting a second candidate. The BJP has a total of 71 votes only that could make its official candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari win. It would be left with just 30 additional votes that would still be short of the mandatory 41 votes to ensure the victory of the second candidate, but it has fielded Subhash Chandra and supported his candidature to encourage horse-trading. The BJP has been involved in adopting malpractices in the past and there are examples of Haryana and Gujarat. In Haryana, the BJP orchestrated inkgate that led to the cancellation of Congress votes which paved the way for the victory of Subhash Chandra six years ago. It tried to defeat late Ahmed Patel in Gujarat by effecting the resignations of a few Congress legislators, but the Congress defeated their ploys and saw Ahmed bhai win the key Rajya sabha election. The BJP plays the game of money power and misuses the funds for breaking the democratic norms and ethics”, said Dotasara.

Dotasara admitted that Congress has sent their MLAs and all those who are supporting the Congress candidature to a hotel in Udaipur. He said this has been done to prevent poaching and pressurising tactics by the BJP who are out to buy votes and win the second seat.

“We are alert and would do everything to safeguard our interest when the BJP is involved in the money-bag politics. Nothing could prevent the Congress in making our candidates Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Surjewala win”, said Dotasara.