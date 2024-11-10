BJP leaders 'disconnected' from people, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary and UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, Priyanka Gandhi intensified her criticism of the BJP-led Centre on Sunday, alleging its leaders were "disconnected" from the people.

Addressing a corner meeting in Naiketty, Sulthan Bathery assembly constituency, she recalled her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her close association with tribal communities.

"Those of you who are older may remember my grandmother Indira Gandhiji and the deep respect and connection she had with the tribal people of India," she said.

Priyanka added that Indira had always emphasised the tribal people's connection to the forest, land, water, and earth.

"It was with this understanding that Indira Gandhi did so much for the rights of tribal people," she said.

She further highlighted the UPA government’s initiatives, such as the Forest Rights Act, MNREGA, and the Right to Education, stating that these aimed to help the poorest. However, Priyanka alleged, the BJP's policies only benefit a few and that the party is "attacking these very rights" through its "negative" politics.

"BJP leaders are disconnected from the people," she charged.

Beginning her speech in Malayalam, she greeted the crowd with "Ellavarkkum Namaskaram, Ningalude snehathinu nandi. Enikku kurachu kurachu Malayalam ariyam…" (Hello everyone, thank you for your love. I know a little Malayalam). She promised to return soon, saying, "Njan vegam thirichu varam."

Earlier, Priyanka visited the Thirunelli Maha Vishnu temple, where her father Rajiv Gandhi's ashes were immersed in 1991. She inquired about the temple's history, known as the "Kashi of the South."

"Today, I visited the ancient Thirunelli Temple in Wayanad, Kerala – it is special to me as my father's ashes were immersed in the Papanasini River that runs beside the temple," she posted on X.

Following her visit, she was warmly received by Congress-led UDF workers in Edavaka, Mananthavady. Priyanka attended six more reception meetings throughout Sunday, concluding the day with events at Chulliyode and Vaduvanchal.