BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna booked over alleged remarks against Rahul Gandhi
Case filed against Suvarna on Congress leader Ashok Kodavoor’s complaint over alleged inflammatory remarks during a BJP protest
An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna in Karnataka’s Udupi over his alleged provocative and derogatory remarks against leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a protest, police said on Wednesday.
The case was filed at the Udupi Town Police Station following a complaint by District Congress Committee president Ashok Kodavoor, who alleged that Suvarna made defamatory and inflammatory statements during a BJP protest near the Service Bus Stand in Udupi on Tuesday.
According to the complaint, the BJP legislator allegedly used abusive language against students participating in protests over the NEET examination paper leak issue and attempted to provoke BJP workers against Congress supporters, creating a threat to public peace.
Police have invoked relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity between groups, provoking riots, criminal intimidation and statements contributing to public mischief. An investigation into the allegations is underway.
The FIR has triggered a political war of words, with the Congress accusing the BJP MLA of crossing the line of democratic debate.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President and MLC Manjunatha Bhandary said the state government had taken serious note of Suvarna’s alleged remarks and would pursue legal action.
“Targeting those who raised their voice against the NEET paper leak issue through personal abuse, hate speech and intimidation reflects the BJP’s anti-student mindset. Political differences cannot be answered with threats in a democracy,” Bhandary said in a statement.
He said he would meet state home minister Priyank Kharge and seek directions for a detailed police investigation and appropriate action.
Bhandary also criticised BJP legislators who were present during the protest, alleging that their silence amounted to tacit approval of the remarks.
“The Congress has collected video recordings of the event and will submit them to the investigating authorities as part of the probe,” he said.
The controversy comes against the backdrop of protests over the NEET examination paper leak issue, with the BJP demonstration in Udupi organised in response to the ongoing political debate surrounding the controversy.
With PTI inputs