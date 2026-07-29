BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna booked over alleged remarks against Rahul Gandhi

An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna in Karnataka’s Udupi over his alleged provocative and derogatory remarks against leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a protest, police said on Wednesday.

The case was filed at the Udupi Town Police Station following a complaint by District Congress Committee president Ashok Kodavoor, who alleged that Suvarna made defamatory and inflammatory statements during a BJP protest near the Service Bus Stand in Udupi on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the BJP legislator allegedly used abusive language against students participating in protests over the NEET examination paper leak issue and attempted to provoke BJP workers against Congress supporters, creating a threat to public peace.

Police have invoked relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity between groups, provoking riots, criminal intimidation and statements contributing to public mischief. An investigation into the allegations is underway.