Ananta Maharaj loses Banga Bibhushan as BJP faces Netaji dilemma in Bengal

As former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stepped up her protest against BJP leaders and workers over their comments on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the state government led by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari withdrew the Banga Bibhushan award from BJP Rajya Sabha member Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj in an apparent damage control exercise.

But the BJP has so far failed to announce any disciplinary action against its state president Samik Bhattacharya, who also made controversial remarks involving Netaji and his political legacy. The contrast has quickly turned the controversy from a dispute over historical comments into a test of political consistency.

The West Bengal government on Thursday, 13 August withdrew the Banga Bibhushan conferred on Ray by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. The information and cultural affairs department said the award was being withdrawn with immediate effect because its retention had become "incompatible with the honour's prestige and standing". The government also ordered that his name be removed from the list of awardees.

Tellingly, there's no sign yet that the party will take any further action against Ray.