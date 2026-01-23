The great appropriation: Why Netaji’s vision clashes with the politics of today

Today, 23 January, as India observes Parakram Diwas, the air is thick with the rhetoric of 'reclaiming' Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Statues are unveiled, and grand tributes are paid. However, a closer look at Netaji’s seminal writings — specifically his 1938 Haripura Address and his 1935 book The Indian Struggle — suggests that the current political landscape, dominated by the BJP, may actually represent the very “communalism" and "sectarianism" he spent his life fighting.

The most glaring contradiction lies in the DNA of the Indian National Army (INA). While modern "cultural nationalism" often emphasises a singular religious identity, Netaji’s INA was a masterclass in syncretic unity. Its motto — 'Ittehad, Itmad, aur Qurbani (unity, faith, and sacrifice)' — wasn't just a slogan; it was a practice.

Bose ensured that his soldiers ate in common kitchens, regardless of caste or creed. He chose the 'Hindustani' language to bridge the gap between Urdu and Hindi speakers. In contrast to the current climate of religious polarisation, Netaji’s closest aides were men like Abid Hasan Safrani, Shahnawaz Khan, and Prem Kumar Sahgal. To Netaji, an Indian’s identity was defined by their opposition to imperialism, not their choice of worship.

In his 1938 presidential address at Haripura, Bose was prophetic. He stated: "The main problem... is how to produce a unified nation... Religious and communal differences should be handled in a way that they do not interfere with our political struggle."