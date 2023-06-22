BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena detained after two days of dharna

As soon as Meena returned to the protest site, the police stopped him, following which he sat on the road. While the police tried to explain to him, he remained adamant on getting his FIR registered. Then the police officers forcibly took him into custody.

While being taken away by the police, Meena said, "An MP has been sitting outside the police station for 48 hours to register an FIR. Instead of registering an FIR, I am being arrested. This barbaric action against me by the Rajasthan Police is taken on the instructions of the Gehlot government."

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore issued a statement through a tweet. He said, "It is condemnable and unfortunate to forcibly take Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirori Lal Meena into police custody. As we tell the truth of corruption prevailing in the government departments to the public, the Congress government is getting so annoyed that it is doing the evil act of suppressing the voice with the help of the police."