BJP MP Rane pleads not guilty in defamation case, to face trial

BJP Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over certain remarks allegedly made by Rane in 2023.

Following the recording of Rane's not guilty plea, the trial in the case will begin with the examination of witnesses from 11 November.

On Monday, the senior BJP leader appeared before judicial magistrate (Mazgaon court) A.A. Kulkarni with his lawyer, and pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him.

Raut had filed a complaint against the former Union minister for allegedly making "defamatory, malicious and false" remarks about Raut at the Konkan Festival organised in Bhandup area of Mumbai on 15 January 2023.

The BJP leader had allegedly said Raut's name did not exist in the voters' list and that he (Rane) had helped the latter get nominated to the Rajya Sabha when he was part of the undivided Shiv Sena. Raut had sought action against Rane under IPC sections 499 and 500 (defamation).

Earlier in April, taking cognisance of the complaint, the magistrate's court had issued process (summons) to the BJP MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in coastal Maharashtra.

Rane had challenged the summons before a special MP/MLA court, saying that no defamation case was made out against him and that the magistrate issued the summons without "assigning any reasons or applying judicial ind".