BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh quits party

In the past 15-20 years, the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh and for 10 years at the Centre, he pointed out, adding, "I felt several things in the party during this period. I couldn't say them while staying in the party, but I can say those things now. Corruption is prevailing in the party on a large scale. Corrupt persons are getting protection on a large scale. Politics has become a medium of business...Rather we can say that the party has become an 'adda' for political traders."

He said earlier, the BJP used to be known for "tyag, tapasya aur balidan (renunciation, penance, and sacrifice)", but it can no longer boast of those qualities.

Singh also alleged that development didn't take place in Sidhi despite promises "The slogan of Viksit Bharat (developed India) is hollow. My commitment is for the people of Sidhi-Singrauli... I have decided to give my remaining life to them," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said he found the BJP was not suitable to achieve his aim of serving people, so he decided to resign from the party. "I didn't find BJP suitable, so I am resigning from the party," he said.

Singh was nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the BJP in March 2018. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha member will end on 2 April. However, he was not re-nominated by the party. He was also an aspirant for a party ticket from Sidhi, but the BJP has fielded Rajesh Mishra from there.