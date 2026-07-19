BJP ‘rattled’ by Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun event, tried to block it: Selja
Congress leader accuses government of failing to curb lawlessness, alleging temple offering theft and a growing "mafia raj"
Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja on Saturday accused the BJP government of being "rattled" by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's public event in Dehradun, alleging that the ruling party attempted to obstruct the programme but failed to dent the enthusiasm of the people, especially the youth.
Addressing a press conference, Selja claimed that whenever Rahul Gandhi raises issues affecting ordinary citizens — whether inside Parliament or on public platforms — the BJP grows "nervous" and resorts to creating obstacles.
"The government made every effort to stop yesterday's programme by citing another event at the same venue. But Rahul Gandhi is not someone who backs down because of such tactics," she said.
According to Selja, Friday's gathering demonstrated a widening disconnect between the BJP government and the people.
"The government's attitude was visible, and so was the enthusiasm of the youth and the general public. The government is rattled, while the people have rallied behind Rahul Gandhi's voice," she said, adding that the BJP's reaction reflected the changing political mood in Uttarakhand.
Launching a scathing attack on the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government, Selja alleged that corruption had become deeply entrenched under the BJP's "double-engine" rule. Describing Uttarakhand as the country's "paper leak capital," she claimed recurring examination paper leaks had shattered the aspirations of thousands of young job seekers.
She further alleged that corruption had spread "like termites" through the state's administrative machinery, hollowing out governance from within. The Congress leader also accused the government of failing to rein in lawlessness, alleging complicity in the theft of temple offerings and claiming that a "mafia raj" had taken root across the state.
Highlighting the Congress' outreach efforts, Selja said the party had recently completed its 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' across Uttarakhand's hill districts, where leaders interacted with residents and highlighted issues ranging from unemployment and corruption to governance failures. She added that a similar campaign would soon be launched in the plains.
Looking ahead to the electoral battle, Selja announced that senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, would visit Uttarakhand in the coming months to strengthen the party's campaign.
Asked about the timing of the assembly elections, Selja asserted that the Congress was fully prepared for the contest, whether polls were held as scheduled or advanced.
"Whenever elections are held, the Congress is ready. The people, too, are eager for change," she said, expressing confidence that the party would return to power in the state.
With PTI inputs