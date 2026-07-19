BJP ‘rattled’ by Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun event, tried to block it: Selja

Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja on Saturday accused the BJP government of being "rattled" by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's public event in Dehradun, alleging that the ruling party attempted to obstruct the programme but failed to dent the enthusiasm of the people, especially the youth.

Addressing a press conference, Selja claimed that whenever Rahul Gandhi raises issues affecting ordinary citizens — whether inside Parliament or on public platforms — the BJP grows "nervous" and resorts to creating obstacles.

"The government made every effort to stop yesterday's programme by citing another event at the same venue. But Rahul Gandhi is not someone who backs down because of such tactics," she said.

According to Selja, Friday's gathering demonstrated a widening disconnect between the BJP government and the people.

"The government's attitude was visible, and so was the enthusiasm of the youth and the general public. The government is rattled, while the people have rallied behind Rahul Gandhi's voice," she said, adding that the BJP's reaction reflected the changing political mood in Uttarakhand.