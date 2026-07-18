‘No amount of force can silence students,’ says Rahul Gandhi

In a statement, Delhi Police claimed the decision was taken in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts.

"As per High Court orders and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the statement said.

Police added that some protesters attempted to obstruct the operation, leading to a brief commotion, but maintained that officers exercised restraint while carrying out the transfer.

However, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is leading the agitation, rejected the police's account. The party claimed Wangchuk's health had not deteriorated significantly on the 21st day of his hunger strike and described the hospitalisation as a forcible removal carried out without the consent of Wangchuk or his family.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das also disputed the police's interpretation of the High Court's directions, arguing that the court had not authorised Wangchuk's forcible removal. He further questioned the medical basis for the transfer, alleging that no doctor had examined the activist immediately before he was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, said her husband remained on hunger strike despite being hospitalised and asserted that the planned march to Parliament on 20 July would proceed as scheduled.

"Even if Sonam can't join the march, I will represent him and lead that march," she said, adding that the protest would continue regardless of Wangchuk's condition.