BJP reduced resolution of Kashmir issue to conducting Assembly polls: Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday, 6 September, said the BJP has succeeded in reducing the resolution of the Kashmir issue to the conduct of Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

"The BJP has succeeded in reducing the Kashmir issue -- for which thousands have died, thousands were orphaned and we suffered losses of billions -- to Article 370 and reduced Article 370 to the restoration of statehood and statehood has been reduced to polls," Mufti told reporters at the PDP office here.

The former chief minister was commenting on the growing chorus of political parties for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the Assembly elections are over.

"Some parties are rejoicing that elections are taking place and talk about restoration of statehood. It is akin to looking for shoes after amputating the feet. Kashmir is a core issue for the PDP for which we worked in the past. We talk of reconciliation. Limiting the issue just to statehood is an injustice to people," she added.

Asked about the pre-poll alliance between the National Conference and the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP president said it was more of a seat-sharing arrangement for gaining power.