J-K elections: No scope for tie-up with BJP, says Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday, 3 September ruled out any tie-up with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, while asserting that government formation after the assembly polls would not be possible without the inclusion of her party.

Hitting out at the National Conference (NC), she claimed the party wants to contest elections just for the sake of government formation.

"They have been doing so since 1947. They do not have any aim other than that. They form alliances just for the sake of government formation, for ministerial berths," she said addressing workers at the party headquarters.

The PDP chief said her party wants to contest elections for an agenda, but asserted that no government formation after the assembly polls will be possible without her party.

"We formed a government with only 16 MLAs (in 2002). God willing, this time also, no government will be formed without (the inclusion) of the PDP," she added.

However, she said the PDP's focus is more on implementing its agenda and less on government formation.

Mehbooba, whose party formed the coalition government in 2015 with the BJP, ruled out an alliance with the saffron party after the polls.

The party had joined hands with the BJP for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. Today, there seems to be no scope for that as the BJP has undone all the efforts in that direction, she added.

Later while responding to a question about former NC leader Devender Singh Rana's remarks that the NC wanted to form government with the BJP in 2014, the PDP chief said whatever her party has done it has done it openly unlike the NC which does things secretly.