BJP releases second list for Raj assembly polls, Vasundhara Raje gets ticket

The BJP on Saturday released the second list of 83 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, which also includes the name of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

While Raje will contest from her home town of Jhalrapatan, leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore has been given a ticket from Taranagar instead of Churu.

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family of Udaipur, has been given a ticket from Nathdwara. He had joined BJP a few days ago.

Narpat Singh Rajvi, MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar seat of Jaipur and son-in-law of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, has now been given ticket from Chittorgarh. In the first list, the BJP had cancelled his ticket and gave it to Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari from Vidyadhar Nagar.

The BJP has also given tickets to many former ministers, including Pratap Singh Singhvi, Srichand Kripalani, Narpat Singh Rajvi, Otram Dewasi, Pushpendra Singh Ranaut, Anita Bhadel, Vasudev Devnani, Kaicharan Saraf, and Rajendra Rathore.

Singhvi, Kriplani, Saraf and Anita Bhadel are from Raje’s camp.