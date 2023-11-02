BJP-RSS against diversity, want to take away tribal land, forests: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 2 November, said that the BJP and RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away precious lands and forests that are the property of tribal people for the welfare of their cronies.

Kharge added that the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are acting as unofficial agents of the saffron party in Mizoram. He also recalled the contribution of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for bringing peace to Mizoram and said the Congress party has always been committed to the progress of the state.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Rajiv Gandhi brought peace to Mizoram through the Peace Accord in 1986 and secured the statehood in 1987. Congress party has always been committed to its progress."

"The BJP-RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away the precious land and forests that are the property of the tribals, for the welfare of their cronies. MNF and ZPM are acting as unofficial agents of the BJP," he said.