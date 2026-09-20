BJP-RSS ‘hollowed out’ education system: Congress

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP-RSS had “hollowed out and corrupted” the education system and said leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was standing with students demanding accountability.

The party’s remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi criticised what he called a “rotten system”, particularly in education, alleging that it did not want students to question authority and instead sought to promote “andhbhakts” — a term commonly used by critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his supporters.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks at the fifth edition of his youth outreach programme, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, in Indore on Saturday. The event was held around the theme “system versus students”, with Gandhi interacting with Gen Z and other young participants on education, recruitment and employment-related issues.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, responding to Rahul Gandhi’s post on the programme, alleged that the “system” suppressing students was controlled by people associated with the BJP-RSS.

“Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi ji revealed the secret of this system that has been suppressing students. Who is this system? The people of BJP-RSS who have seized control over the entire country. On education, on the economy, on politics, on every institution,” Ramesh said in a post on X.