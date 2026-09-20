Rahul meets Satya Niketan collapse victim’s kin, flags hostel shortage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the family of 21-year-old Arpit Jaj, a student from Madhya Pradesh who was among seven people killed in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi earlier this month.

Rahul Gandhi invited Arpit’s family on stage during his youth outreach programme, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, in Indore and attributed the tragedy to inadequate government infrastructure and a shortage of hostels for students.

“If there had been adequate hostels in the government sector and the education budget had not been cut, this incident would never have happened,” Rahul Gandhi said.

A multi-storey building housing paying guest accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area collapsed on 6 September, killing seven people, including students, and injuring seven others.

Arpit, a native of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, had left for Delhi on 5 September after celebrating Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami with his family. The building collapsed a few hours after his arrival.