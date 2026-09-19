System fears students because they ask questions: Rahul Gandhi in Indore

Rahul Gandhi said the “system fears students because students ask questions” at the Indore event.

He alleged the system “hates students” and “loves blind followers”.

Gandhi said students are India’s future and should be encouraged to question institutions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the political and institutional “system” was afraid of students because they questioned authority, while alleging that institutions across the country had been captured by the system.

Addressing the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore, Gandhi said students were willing to question decisions and demand answers, which he claimed made them a threat to those in power.

“Students are a threat to the system because students ask questions,” Gandhi said. He alleged that the system “hates students” and “loves blind followers”.

Gandhi said the country needed to encourage students to question rather than expect them to follow political or institutional authority without scrutiny.

“The system wants blind followers, not students,” he said.

He also alleged that the government wanted citizens who would not question its claims or decisions.

“This government’s system only wants blind followers because blind followers do not ask questions,” Gandhi said, according to the speech.

He contrasted what he described as political claims about India's development with questions being raised by students about schools, infrastructure and examination systems.

Gandhi also referred to questions surrounding the appointment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son to a cricket administration body, asking why someone who had not played cricket had been given such a position.

The Congress leader said students were central to the country's future but were currently facing pressure and uncertainty over their prospects.