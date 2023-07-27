BJP-RSS only interested in power, working towards dividing country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged on Thursday that the BJP-RSS are only interested in power and are working towards dividing the country as they not care about the sorrow and pain of people.

Addressing a Youth Congress programme virtually, Gandhi said, "The BJP-RSS only want power and can do anything to get power. For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the entire country. They don't care about the sorrow and pain of the country." Be it Haryana, Punjab or Uttar Pradesh, "they will sell the entire country as they only want power," Gandhi alleged and added that for the Congress, this is the fight.