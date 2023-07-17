Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification unfortunate, says Amartya Sen; welcomes opposition unity meet

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Nobel laureate, Amartya Sen said he did not recall any Member of Parliament facing arrest in any similar case or losing their seat in the Lower House because of a similar case.

“It may well be very unfortunate for India that we are going in that direction,” Sen said in an interview with the news agency PTI. He welcomed the ongoing efforts to forge a united front against the BJP.

Saying that democracy demands sharing of power, the noted economist and philosopher, as per the PTI said, “I think the fact of the matter is often democracy demands the sharing of power. (But) oft , the majority vote did not allow the minority parties to have that force and rather left the minority (in) too precarious (a situation)”.