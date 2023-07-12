Congress holds nationwide 'maun satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Covering their mouth with a black band to convey that freedom of speech has been curtailed by the Modi government, Congress leaders and activists on Wednesday held a day-long 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, accompanied by Randeep Surjewala joined the protest in Bengaluru. "We stand with Rahul Gandhi and his fight for the people of India", wrote the Surjewala on Twitter.