Congress holds nationwide 'maun satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification
Protests were organised in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh among other states
Covering their mouth with a black band to convey that freedom of speech has been curtailed by the Modi government, Congress leaders and activists on Wednesday held a day-long 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, accompanied by Randeep Surjewala joined the protest in Bengaluru. "We stand with Rahul Gandhi and his fight for the people of India", wrote the Surjewala on Twitter.
Similarly, Congress leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM T.S. Singh Deo, and the party’s in-charge for the state Selja Kumari, observed a silent protest in Raipur.
Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot took part in the protest and slammed the Modi government for hatching a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi.
“A conspiracy is being hatched (by the BJP) against someone (Rahul Gandhi) who speaks for democracy and tells the truth. This one-day ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence) is being held to make the public aware,” Pilot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI in Jaipur.
Saying that Modi government is trying to destroy the democracy in the country, Congress tweeted, “The Modi government is trying to destroy democracy in the country. Expelling Rahul Gandhi from the House is the proof of this conspiracy of the government. Congress workers are holding a ‘silent satyagraha’ against this oppressive attitude of the government”.
Similar protests were also held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh, among other states.
Pertinently, Congress did not hold protests in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab due to the heavy rainfall and flood conditions in the northern states.
“Due to the prevailing flood situation, the Maun Satyagraha planned in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will be held on 16 July, 2023,” Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said.
The Gujarat High Court on Friday declined to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case, stating that “the offence committed by the accused falls in the category of moral turpitude.”
The Congress said it will move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction.
Gandhi was found guilty of criminal defamation in a complaint filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for "how come all thieves have Modi in their surnames" remark during a rally in Kolar in April 2019.
