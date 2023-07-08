Congress to hold 'maun satyagraha' on July 12 to support Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will hold a day-long "maun satyagraha" (silent protest) in front of Mahatma Gandhi statues in all state headquarters on July 12 to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi who it claimed has been "erroneously" convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal wrote to all state unit chiefs of the party and key functionaries about the protest after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

"The entire world has seen how Rahul Gandhi has consistently been questioning and exposing the relationship between Modi and Adani on various platforms. His courageous pursuit has forced the Prime Minister and the BJP to resort to crooked measures leading to his conviction and disqualification from the membership of Lok Sabha," Venugopal said in his communication.