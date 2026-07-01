BJP rule in Bengal will be no different from rest of country: Venugopal

The BJP government in West Bengal would be no different from BJP-ruled states elsewhere in the country and would be equally "aggressive", Congress general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said on Tuesday, 30 June, accusing the party of undermining the Constitution and targeting the livelihoods of ordinary people.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata after a two-day organisational review meeting, Venugopal alleged that the BJP was bent on eroding constitutional values and suppressing dissent.

"They do not believe in the Constitution. They want to destroy the livelihood of the common people. That is why they have started evicting hawkers. The Congress will stand with the poor and continue its fight against the BJP," he said.

Venugopal was in Kolkata to assess the Congress' organisational preparedness in West Bengal following the Assembly elections in April. On Monday, he met district Congress presidents and AICC members from the state. Tuesday's meeting was attended by all Congress candidates who had contested the Assembly polls.

The review meetings were also attended by AICC working committee member Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC in-charge for West Bengal Ghulam Ahmad Mir and West Bengal Pradesh Congress committee president Shubhankar Sarkar.