BJP-ruled states order students and teachers to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

Like other BJP-ruled states, West Bengal too has issued instructions to district magistrates and education department officials to ensure that lamps are lit on Thursday evening to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday. West Bengal, according to reports, plans to ensure that 80,000 educational institutions are lit up on the occasion. Earthen lamps have been purchased and a budget of two Rupees per lamp has been allotted for the purpose on 17 September. The celebrations will continue until 10 October to mark Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public office.

The ‘Ashirbad-er Diya’ initiative, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari clarified, will have at least 10 million participants in the state. The main ceremony is planned along the river in Kolkata, while state government offices and iconic buildings like the secretariat Nabanna, Writers’ Buildings, the Victoria Memorial and Kalighat Temple will be illuminated on the occasion. More than 80,000 schools are reportedly involved. Students are being asked to light lamps with their families at 7 pm, with administrative instructions for student lists to be prepared constituency-wise. The celebration is meant to express gratitude for the PM’s public service and his pledge for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.