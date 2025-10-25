BJP ‘scared’ as INDIA bloc named EBC leader as Dy CM candidate, claims Tejashwi

In a pointed political exchange ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, 25 October, accused the BJP of being “scared” by the nomination of a leader from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) as the Opposition coalition’s deputy CM face.

The Opposition alliance has chosen Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP), as its deputy chief ministerial candidate, a move Yadav said reflects the bloc’s commitment to social inclusivity and representation of historically marginalised communities.

Addressing a gathering of reporters in Patna, Yadav did not hold back in his criticism of the ruling party. “The hatred of the BJP towards the EBC community has come out in the open,” he said, highlighting the repeated questions raised by BJP leaders, including Union Home minister Amit Shah, about Sahani’s nomination. “Why is Amit Shah so frustrated by the nomination of an EBC leader as Bihar's deputy CM candidate?” Yadav asked, framing the debate as one of social justice versus entrenched political bias.