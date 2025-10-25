BJP ‘scared’ as INDIA bloc named EBC leader as Dy CM candidate, claims Tejashwi
Opposition names Mukesh Sahani, VIP founder, as deputy CM to promote social inclusivity
In a pointed political exchange ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, 25 October, accused the BJP of being “scared” by the nomination of a leader from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) as the Opposition coalition’s deputy CM face.
The Opposition alliance has chosen Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP), as its deputy chief ministerial candidate, a move Yadav said reflects the bloc’s commitment to social inclusivity and representation of historically marginalised communities.
Addressing a gathering of reporters in Patna, Yadav did not hold back in his criticism of the ruling party. “The hatred of the BJP towards the EBC community has come out in the open,” he said, highlighting the repeated questions raised by BJP leaders, including Union Home minister Amit Shah, about Sahani’s nomination. “Why is Amit Shah so frustrated by the nomination of an EBC leader as Bihar's deputy CM candidate?” Yadav asked, framing the debate as one of social justice versus entrenched political bias.
He also drew attention to what he called the BJP’s hypocrisy on minority representation. “The BJP, which has repeatedly maligned religious minorities, branding them as 'infiltrators', is now raising concerns over our choice, questioning why we did not nominate a Muslim leader as deputy CM,” Yadav said. He added with conviction, “We will soon address their concerns. I have always maintained that this nation is for everyone. All the people of India, irrespective of their religion or caste, have contributed their bit to build this nation.”
Turning to governance, Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Bihar. “PM Modi has not even done one per cent for Bihar, compared to what he has done for Gujarat,” he claimed, asserting that the electorate is far from oblivious. “The people of Bihar are not fools. They understand everything. They are seeking accountability from the NDA government, and PM Modi has no answers.”
With elections around the corner, Yadav’s statements underscore the INDIA bloc’s strategy of emphasizing social representation and governance accountability, while seeking to frame the BJP as dismissive of Bihar’s diverse communities and their developmental aspirations.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines