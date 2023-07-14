BJP state chiefs lose ground in Lok Sabha strongholds in Bengal panchayat polls

If the results of the recently-concluded panchayat elections in West Bengal are any indication for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, neither current state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, nor ex-state unit chief Dilip Ghosh are in a position to breath easy.

In case of Ghosh’s Lok Sabha constituency of Midnapore in West Midnapore district, BJP’s performance has been pathetic in all the three tiers of the panchayat system.

At gram panchayat level, the BJP managed to secure victory in only 217 out of the 1,326 seats, while the ruling Trinamool Congress swept the poll with 1,047 seats. While the saffron party bagged just 11 out of the 199 panchayat samiti seats, its candidates drew a blank at the zilla parishad level.

BJP insiders, however, feel that it would be wrong to forecast the fate of Ghosh, currently the national vice-president of the BJP, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections based on the panchayat poll results.