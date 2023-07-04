Bengal panchayat polls: 50% central security personnel in each booth, directs Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that 50 per cent of the total security strength in each booth for the forthcoming panchayat polls be from the central forces.

As per central rule, not less than four central armed forces personnel can be deployed in each election booth.

However, considering that adequate central forces are not available to deploy this strength in this single-phase poll on July 8, a division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya directed the nodal officers to consider whether two central forces personnel and two state police personnel can be deployed in each booth.