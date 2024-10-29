BJP suppressing data on employment and poverty: Sachin Pilot

Congress general secretary and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday, 28 October, accused the BJP government of suppressing data on employment and poverty and garnering votes in the names of cow and religion.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Pilot said that the BJP government knows how to get votes in the name of cows and religion. "They do not have any data on how much they have spent on the protection of cows. They only know how to get votes from these issues."

He further said that the government's intention has always been to suppress the data, adding that the government has consistently failed to present all the data to the public be it unemployment figures or poverty figures.

“Congress has said that caste census should be done. They have deliberately postponed the census on the pretext of Covid. And the data has not been published. We want the government not to play the game of figures and select the data carefully to reveal the real situation to the public,” he said.