Congress declares candidates for Rajasthan bypolls

The Congress has declared candidates for bypolls on seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan.

The list was released by the AICC late on Wednesday night, according to which the party has fielded Amit Ola, sitting Congress MP Brijendra Ola's son, from Jhunjhunu. While Aryaan Khan has been given ticket from the Ramgarh seat which fell vacant after the death of this father Zubair Khan.

From Dausa, the party has announced Deendayal Bairwa as its candidate.

Similarly, Kastoor Chand Meena, Ratan Choudhary, Mahesh Roat and Reshma Meena have been fielded from Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi and Salumbar, respectively.

The Congress has not formed an alliance with any regional party for the bypolls, unlike the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has already declared candidates for six out of seven seats. The party has not yet announced candidate for the Chorasi seat.

The last date of filing nominations is 25 October.