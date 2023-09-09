BJP team to visit Bengal to review Dhupguri bypoll defeat

A central team of the BJP will visit West Bengal to review the reasons behind the defeat of the party in the byelections for the Dhupguri assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district, the result of which was declared on Friday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy, a college professor, nosed ahead of the BJP's Tapasi Roy by about 4,000 votes, with Ishwar Chandra Roy of the CPI(M)-Congress alliance coming in at the third spot.

It is learned the BJP's central team will be headed by the party’s national general secretary BL Santosh, who will be holding a series of meetings with the party's state leadership on Sunday and Monday to review the reasons for the defeat by a narrow margin.

The party’s central leadership appears to be viewing the Dhupguri defeat quite seriously, since the BJP’s Bishnu Pada Roy was elected from this constituency in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. His sudden demise early this year necessitated the by-polls.