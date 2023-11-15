BJP threatened by Priyanka campaign: Congress on EC notice

The ongoing electoral battle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra received a notice from the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly making "unverified and false statements" about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent election rally in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the notice, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy by leveraging the EC against the Congress, saying the saffron party "felt threatened" by Priyanka Gandhi's campaign.

Tagore said, "The BJP is threatened by the campaign of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra... For that, they are using the Election Commission... The election commission should be fair and neutral... They should act on the complaints that the Congress party has given them...They are not acting on those subjects." He labeled the EC's notice as part of a larger conspiracy against the Congress in the state, where polling is scheduled for 17 November.