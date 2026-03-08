BJP trying to replace Ambedkar’s Constitution with its manifesto: Mamata

Her remarks came a day after a political storm erupted over the programme of President Droupadi Murmu, who attended an International Santal Conclave at Gossaipur in Darjeeling district as the chief guest. Banerjee and her government faced sharp criticism over the controversy surrounding the event.

Escalating her criticism, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was now attempting to manipulate the electoral process through the Election Commission of India, which she derisively referred to as the “Vanish Commission”. She claimed that the commission was being used to erase legitimate voters from electoral rolls in the state.

“What we are witnessing today is unprecedented, deeply unfortunate, and a direct assault on the democratic foundations of this republic,” Banerjee wrote, accusing the BJP of pursuing power at any cost.

Declaring her resolve to resist what she called a “Bangla-Birodhi agenda”, the chief minister said the protest sit-in organised by her party at Dharmatala symbolised Bengal’s answer to attempts at intimidation and political subjugation.

Invoking the state’s historic legacy of resistance, Banerjee concluded with a defiant flourish, asserting that just as Bengal had once risen against colonial rule, it would rise again to thwart what she described as the BJP’s ambitions and chart the path toward its eventual political decline.

With IANS inputs