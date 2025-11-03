BJP uneasy as MP says prosperity could make India-Bangladesh fence ‘unnecessary’
Jagannath Sarkar says comment on fence meant in context of development; TMC criticises BJP, seeks clarity on stance
BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar yesterday, on 2 November reiterated his recent remark suggesting that the barbed-wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh border may not be required in the future if the BJP forms the government in West Bengal. The comments have led to a war of words with the ruling TMC.
Sarkar's clarification came amid a political row triggered by a video circulating on social media in which he appeared to say the border fence would “no longer remain” if his party won the next state election.
Sarkar, the Lok Sabha member from Ranaghat, told The Indian Express that his comments had been misinterpreted and that his reference was to economic growth and cultural ties, not border security policy.
“At present, there is a need for a barbed-wire border with Bangladesh. But once we come to power in West Bengal, and they will see our prosperity, then there will be no need for the fence,” he said. He added that both sides shared historical and cultural links dating back to pre-Partition Bengal and claimed economic progress could make physical barriers unnecessary.
In the video, reportedly recorded during a party meeting in Krishnaganj on 30 October, Sarkar is heard saying, “We promise that if we win the elections this time, the barbed wire fence separating us from Bangladesh will no longer remain. We were one, and in the future, we will become one.” The clip drew widespread attention online on Saturday.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the comment, alleging inconsistency in the BJP’s position on border security and accusing the party of politicising infiltration concerns.
“The hypocrisy of the BJP leadership has fallen to new depths,” he wrote on X, saying the BJP had regularly pressed the state government to provide land for fencing projects while a party MP appeared to question the need for the border barrier.
Responding to the criticism, Sarkar said Banerjee “did not understand the context” and reiterated that the BJP was committed to security. He also accused the TMC and Left parties of shaping a perception among Muslim voters that the BJP was hostile towards them.
“The BJP believes in development, and not in divisive politics,” he said, citing examples from other BJP-ruled states.
Senior BJP leaders did not immediately comment, with party MLA Agnimitra Paul stating that the matter would be addressed by the leadership.
The exchange comes as the BJP and TMC continue to trade accusations over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The BJP supports the exercise, arguing it will identify “infiltrators”, while the TMC has alleged the process resembles a National Register of Citizens-type initiative.
West Bengal shares a border of more than 2,200 km with Bangladesh, one of the longest international land boundaries in the region. Fencing efforts along sections of the border have been undertaken over several decades to address concerns related to migration, smuggling and security.
The issue also intersects with the political interests of the Matua community, a significant voter bloc in parts of South Bengal, many of whom trace roots to Bangladesh. The community supported the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but analysts note that political competition for their votes has increased since then.