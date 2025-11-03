BJP uneasy as MP says prosperity could make India-Bangladesh fence ‘unnecessary’

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar yesterday, on 2 November reiterated his recent remark suggesting that the barbed-wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh border may not be required in the future if the BJP forms the government in West Bengal. The comments have led to a war of words with the ruling TMC.

Sarkar's clarification came amid a political row triggered by a video circulating on social media in which he appeared to say the border fence would “no longer remain” if his party won the next state election.

Sarkar, the Lok Sabha member from Ranaghat, told The Indian Express that his comments had been misinterpreted and that his reference was to economic growth and cultural ties, not border security policy.

“At present, there is a need for a barbed-wire border with Bangladesh. But once we come to power in West Bengal, and they will see our prosperity, then there will be no need for the fence,” he said. He added that both sides shared historical and cultural links dating back to pre-Partition Bengal and claimed economic progress could make physical barriers unnecessary.

In the video, reportedly recorded during a party meeting in Krishnaganj on 30 October, Sarkar is heard saying, “We promise that if we win the elections this time, the barbed wire fence separating us from Bangladesh will no longer remain. We were one, and in the future, we will become one.” The clip drew widespread attention online on Saturday.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the comment, alleging inconsistency in the BJP’s position on border security and accusing the party of politicising infiltration concerns.

“The hypocrisy of the BJP leadership has fallen to new depths,” he wrote on X, saying the BJP had regularly pressed the state government to provide land for fencing projects while a party MP appeared to question the need for the border barrier.