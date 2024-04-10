BJP using ED, CBI to break us: AAP after Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed that the resignation of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand vindicates its stand that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was aimed at finishing the party.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was using the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to "break our ministers and MLAs". It is agnipariksha (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and MLAs".

Earlier on Wednesday, Anand had resigned from the cabinet and quit the party, alleging that it had failed to give adequate representation to Dalits. At a separate press conference, Anand, who was holding various portfolios including social welfare, alleged that there was no Dalit among senior AAP leaders.

"This party doesn't respect Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers. In such circumstances, all Dalits feel cheated. We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things, hence I am resigning from the post," Anand said.

He also took a swipe at Kejriwal, who is in Tihar Jail after being remanded in judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, and has failed to get any relief from Delhi High Court.

In response to a query on the timing of his resignation, Anand said, "It is not about timing. Until yesterday, we were under the impression that we were being framed, but after the high court verdict, it seems there is something wrong at our end."